Private Trust Co. NA Has $5.23 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 102.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 73.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,205,000 after buying an additional 563,757 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

ACN traded up $7.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.11. The company had a trading volume of 46,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,473. The company has a market capitalization of $201.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.