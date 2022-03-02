Private Trust Co. NA Has $4.41 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,838,000 after buying an additional 296,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,654. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.61. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

