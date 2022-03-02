Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.50 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 979,196 shares of company stock worth $60,681,805. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.93. The company had a trading volume of 290,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $63.16. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

