Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

NYSE:DE traded up $17.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,141. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.97 and a 200-day moving average of $359.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

