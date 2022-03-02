Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.09. The stock had a trading volume of 245,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,536,665. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $190.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.26 and its 200 day moving average is $159.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

