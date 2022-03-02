Primoris Services Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. 704,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,241. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,906,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

