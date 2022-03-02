Primoris Services Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.
Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. 704,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,241. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,906,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
