Primecoin (XPM) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $311.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,790,422 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

