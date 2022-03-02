Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Receives GBX 174 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 174 ($2.33).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.35) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.20) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.36) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

LON PHP opened at GBX 136.65 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 129 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

