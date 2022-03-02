Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. Pretium Resources reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pretium Resources.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PVG shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

PVG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.04. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

