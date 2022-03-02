Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.
APTS stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.
About Preferred Apartment Communities (Get Rating)
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.
