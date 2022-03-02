Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

APTS stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,917,000 after buying an additional 105,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 128,249 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

