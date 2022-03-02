Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$112.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$98.00 to C$112.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.50 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.27.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

TSE PD traded down C$0.22 on Wednesday, hitting C$74.30. 32,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,200. The company has a market capitalization of C$988.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.41. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$24.71 and a 52-week high of C$75.90.

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$100,376.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at C$2,369,596.16. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total value of C$75,793.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,133,909.76. Insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104 over the last three months.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.