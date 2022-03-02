Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $73.44 Average PT from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $778.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.76.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

