Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $2,011,591.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.92. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

