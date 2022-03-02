PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.65 Million

Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $342.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.30 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $354.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $53.96. 498,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,322. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

