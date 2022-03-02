Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €120.00 by UBS Group

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been given a €120.00 ($134.83) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s previous close.

PAH3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($149.44) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €103.56 ($116.35).

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at €84.96 ($95.46) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €85.82 and a 200 day moving average of €85.56. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €68.34 ($76.79) and a 12 month high of €102.00 ($114.61). The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

