Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT Raised to $22.00 at Loop Capital

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 212.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRCH. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 97,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Porch Group has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $8,724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $1,151,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth $311,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 186.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 395,019 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 85.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 184,292 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

