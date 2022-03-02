Poehling Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,522,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,158,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.09. 79,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,485. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.48 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

