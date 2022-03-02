Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 692 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Poehling Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,968,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in DXC Technology by 58.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,718,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,971,000 after buying an additional 1,378,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DXC Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,614,000 after purchasing an additional 554,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Cowen decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. 58,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,560. DXC Technology has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.57.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.