Poehling Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Poehling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

BX stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.74. 56,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,681. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.98.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

