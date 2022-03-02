Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after buying an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $231,145,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $105.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,418,475. The company has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

