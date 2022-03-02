PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.97. 23,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,699. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 528.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 730,636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

