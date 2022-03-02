Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the January 31st total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $229.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.61.
Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 36.99%.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.
About Plumas Bancorp (Get Rating)
Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.
