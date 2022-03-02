Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the January 31st total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $229.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 36.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.

About Plumas Bancorp (Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.