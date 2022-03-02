Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s previous close.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

PLUG stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

