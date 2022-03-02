PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Up to $14.62

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $15.75. PLBY Group shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 13,659 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

