Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Playtika in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. Playtika has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and a PE ratio of 25.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 10,738.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 60.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after buying an additional 911,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth about $9,369,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 354.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

