Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $9.50 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $25,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,347 shares of company stock worth $1,558,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

