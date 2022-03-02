Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have underperformed in the past three months. The company reported fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues surpassing the same. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. In late December 2021 and early January 2022, the company reported softness in traffic due to a surge in Omicron cases. Due to this, the company had to re-close certain stores pursuant to local guidelines. Although the company implemented enhanced sanitation measures and social-distancing protocols upon reopening, traffic is still below pre-pandemic levels. A slowdown in new store developments and remodels as well as lower replacement equipment sales due to the pandemic are a concern. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 157.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

