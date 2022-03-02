Piper Sandler Weighs in on Nutrien Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.42. Piper Sandler has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.78.

TSE NTR opened at C$108.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.81. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$66.05 and a 12-month high of C$111.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

