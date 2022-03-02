Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the January 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

PHD traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,933. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.