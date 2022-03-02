Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PINS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.84.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $88.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,877 shares of company stock worth $12,787,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,829,000.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

