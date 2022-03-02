Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PING. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Ping Identity stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 849,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,311,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,956 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,672,000. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

