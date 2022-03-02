Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NYSE:FENG opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 50,722 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

