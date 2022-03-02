PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:GHY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. 97,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,585. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $16.10.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund (Get Rating)
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
