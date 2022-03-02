PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:GHY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. 97,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,585. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at $159,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,509 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,791,000.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund (Get Rating)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

