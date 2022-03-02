Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

PBR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.28.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 246,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

