PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. PetIQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $20.48. 36,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.28 million, a PE ratio of -44.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,083 shares of company stock worth $363,220. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after buying an additional 136,726 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after buying an additional 165,641 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in PetIQ by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 251,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PetIQ by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 251,182 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

