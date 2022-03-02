Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 125 Per Share

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.68) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PSN stock opened at GBX 2,406 ($32.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,550.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,681.10. The company has a market capitalization of £7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 2,265 ($30.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,272 ($43.90).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($35.53) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($47.36) to GBX 3,580 ($48.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($46.16) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,410 ($45.75) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,128.33 ($41.97).

In other news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($34.34) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($134,147.50).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

