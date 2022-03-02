Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.Perrigo also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.36. 111,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,081. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -55.32%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

