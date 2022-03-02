Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Position Trimmed by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Perion Network were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 18.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

PERI stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

