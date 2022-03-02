Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,856 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of PEBO opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $864.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.