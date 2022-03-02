Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPL. raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.25.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$44.08 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$32.88 and a twelve month high of C$44.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.26 billion and a PE ratio of 22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

