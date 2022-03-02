Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to C$45.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PBA. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.61.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $34.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.99, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 48,674 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $908,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,519,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after purchasing an additional 45,912 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.