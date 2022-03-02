Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.08 per share for the year.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.61.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -824.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.