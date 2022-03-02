PEAKDEFI Price Tops $0.0801 on Top Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $104.62 million and approximately $389,249.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00034981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00105489 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,170,817,237 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,451,205 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

