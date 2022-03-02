Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.31

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 75073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $143,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $27,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

