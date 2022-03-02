Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $262.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.53.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $5.92 on Thursday, reaching $206.52. 289,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,950. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

