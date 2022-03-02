Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,066,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average is $57.73. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $61.37.

