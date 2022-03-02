Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $51,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,652 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $201,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $218,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

OGN stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

