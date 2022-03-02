Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

