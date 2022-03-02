Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 776.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.65. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.