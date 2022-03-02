Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $128.67 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.07%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.